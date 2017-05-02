Bancorp (TBBK) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Vetr cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) opened at 6.73 on Tuesday. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The stock’s market cap is $373.74 million.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business earned $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bancorp (TBBK) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bancorp-tbbk-earning-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.