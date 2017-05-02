Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 246.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 93.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

