Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Santander raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) opened at 8.58 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA during the first quarter worth $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 2,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 230.6% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 50,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Santander Brasil SA

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

