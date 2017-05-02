Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,773,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 2,178.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 293,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) traded up 0.12% on Monday, hitting $8.58. 1,494,895 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

BSBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

Banco Santander Brasil SA Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

