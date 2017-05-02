Very Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Balchem (BCPC) Share Price

News stories about Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) have trended very positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Balchem earned a media sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) opened at 82.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. Balchem has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter. Balchem had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.22%. Analysts predict that Balchem will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William A. Backus sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $4,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William A. Backus sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

