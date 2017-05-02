Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Maintains Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. continued to hold its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 423.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,407,000 after buying an additional 2,081,173 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $354,579,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,770,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,443,000 after buying an additional 1,865,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $224,514,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) opened at 180.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.90. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $155.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Barclays PLC began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CICC Research cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

