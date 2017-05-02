AVX Co. (AVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc upped their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 499,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.93. AVX has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. AVX had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVX will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AVX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AVX by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 75,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AVX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AVX by 248.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 224,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in AVX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVX

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

