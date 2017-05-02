Avnet (AVT) to Buyback $500 million in Outstanding Shares

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $500 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, February 28th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) opened at 38.17 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.88%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.