Avinger Inc (AVGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC cut Avinger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded up 2.4525% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.5765. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,135 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Avinger has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock’s market cap is $13.79 million.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 1,090.68% and a negative net margin of 322.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post ($1.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Avinger by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Avinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 380,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

