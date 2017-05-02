Avid Technology (AVID) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Avid Technology (OTCMKTS:AVID) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avid Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Avid Technology (OTCMKTS:AVID) opened at 5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $232.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. BWS Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution.

