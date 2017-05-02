AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $810.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $880.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $862.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at 682.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $710.15 and its 200 day moving average is $746.65. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $819.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post $45.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $714,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,987.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.78, for a total transaction of $8,841,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,806,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $19,917,242. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $221,603,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $165,221,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 198.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 290,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,213,000 after buying an additional 193,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $91,208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $92,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

