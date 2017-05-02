Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY17 guidance at $3.62-3.68 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.05 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 103.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,262.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward B. Flynn III sold 41,521 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,646 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,511.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

