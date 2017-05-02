Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Autodesk to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $92.71. The company’s market capitalization is $20.31 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The firm earned $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $577,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,758,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,202 shares of company stock worth $11,049,075. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 116.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 78,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Autodesk by 144.6% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 294,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Autodesk by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,353,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $692,235,000 after buying an additional 439,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

