Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) have been trending very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Auris Medical Holding AG earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auris Medical Holding AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Auris Medical Holding AG in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Auris Medical Holding AG from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) opened at 0.72 on Tuesday. Auris Medical Holding AG has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company’s market cap is $24.72 million.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/auris-medical-holding-ag-ears-getting-very-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Auris Medical Holding AG

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.