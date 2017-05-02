Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Atwood Oceanics, Inc., its international operating subsidiary, Atwood Oceanics Pacific Limited and related subsidiaries are engaged in the business of international offshore drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental oil and gas wells as well as related support, management, and consulting services. Enhancing shareholder value through safe, quality operations is at the core of all of the Atwood Group’s activities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATW. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Atwood Oceanics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr raised Atwood Oceanics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atwood Oceanics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) opened at 7.48 on Monday. Atwood Oceanics has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The offshore driller reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Atwood Oceanics had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Atwood Oceanics by 64.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 157,803 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Atwood Oceanics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,509,705 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 215,432 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Capital One National Association increased its position in Atwood Oceanics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 33,351 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atwood Oceanics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

