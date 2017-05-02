Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,220,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 85.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.33. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm earned $129.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $4,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

