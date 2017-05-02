Atria Investments LLC Has $2.088 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 282,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) opened at 193.15 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post $9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/atria-investments-llc-has-2-088-million-stake-in-general-dynamics-co-gd-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Vetr lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.98.

In other news, Director William P. Fricks sold 10,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $1,939,813.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $988,008.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,152.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,300 shares of company stock worth $8,366,195 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.