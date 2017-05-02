Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 123.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post $5.09 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

