Atria Investments LLC Has $517,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at 64.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $63.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 50,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $3,336,794.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,130,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $641,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,900.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,294 shares of company stock worth $12,793,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

