Atria Investments LLC Buys 946 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 182.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) opened at 56.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. The company’s market cap is $31.68 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $73.33.

APC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KLR Group increased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen and Company set a $86.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

