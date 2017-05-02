Atria Investments LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco Corp were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at 36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Masco Corp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco Corp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Masco Corp news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $184,649.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,913 shares of company stock worth $1,600,930 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

