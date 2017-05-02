Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $296,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) opened at 80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes the pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

