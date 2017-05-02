Asset Planning Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 71.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) opened at 210.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.53 and a 1-year high of $210.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.64 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post $8.10 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

