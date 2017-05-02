Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Target Price at $7.25

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 41,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $163,488.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,043.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,602.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 144,501 shares of company stock worth $575,191. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 920,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 71,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at $2,525,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) opened at 4.01 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $82.53 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business earned $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.08 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post ($0.86) EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

