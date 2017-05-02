Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (AHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (NYSE:AHP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ashford Hospitality Prime had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company earned $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.09 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Prime to post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (NYSE:AHP) opened at 10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $275.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Prime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ashford Hospitality Prime’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

In other news, Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,915.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury hotels and resorts. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership (Ashford Prime OP). The Company operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

