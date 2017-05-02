Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Stock Price

News stories about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) opened at 1.58 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.22. The company’s market capitalization is $117.82 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.07% and a negative net margin of 1,663.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

