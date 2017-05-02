ARRIS International plc (ARRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. ARRIS International plc had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ARRIS International plc to post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.91 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) opened at 25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.44 and a beta of 1.26. ARRIS International plc has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

In other news, EVP David Potts sold 1,663 shares of ARRIS International plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $44,269.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,084 shares of company stock worth $366,802. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARRIS International plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of ARRIS International plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARRIS International plc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ARRIS International plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ARRIS International plc Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

