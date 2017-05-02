Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Instinet

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) had its target price boosted by Instinet from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. Instinet currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) opened at 47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.38. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $30,743,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

