Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Position Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. 179,348 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.55. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm earned $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh-stake-maintained-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,187.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.