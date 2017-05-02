Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has trended very positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.52 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) opened at 14.09 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $401.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company earned $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp news, Director James E. Skinner purchased 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $25,048.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,590.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

