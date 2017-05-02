Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ardmore Shipping Corp had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm earned $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp to post $-0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.82 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) opened at 7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.52.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. ABN Amro raised shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Ardmore Shipping Corp

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

