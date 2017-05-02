Arch Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH) opened at 0.515 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.10 million. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arch Therapeutics Inc (ARTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/arch-therapeutics-inc-arth-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.