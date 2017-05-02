Barclays PLC upgraded shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.25.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 17.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays PLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/arc-resources-ltd-arx-upgraded-to-overweight-by-barclays-plc-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

In other ARC Resources news, Director Herbert Pinder bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,563,620.00. Also, insider Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,532.60. Insiders acquired a total of 95,630 shares of company stock worth $1,887,953 over the last three months.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.