Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Stock Price

Media coverage about ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARC Document Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) opened at 3.67 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $168.86 million.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

