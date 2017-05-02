Creative Planning Has $1.087 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 21,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 12,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) opened at 32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aqua America’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/aqua-america-inc-wtr-position-decreased-by-creative-planning-updated.html.

Several brokerages have commented on WTR. Barclays PLC raised Aqua America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.