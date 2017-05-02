AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ConnectOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) traded up 1.13% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 236,258 shares of the company were exchanged. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $33.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $52,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 555,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,340.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $46,881.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,996.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,535 shares of company stock valued at $113,634. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

