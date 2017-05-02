AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Qualys worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 374,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,374,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,625,662.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025,893 shares of company stock worth $36,556,345. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

