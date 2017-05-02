Dermira Inc (DERM) Stake Held by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dermira worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at $372,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 49.3% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 11,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 78.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) traded down 1.20% on Monday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 108,670 shares. Dermira Inc has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.72. The company earned $22.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post ($3.66) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Dermira in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dermira in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $368,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,876.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $40,119.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,287. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

