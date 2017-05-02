AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565,928 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AT&T worth $365,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in AT&T by 246.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

