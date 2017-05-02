Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Given News Impact Score of 0.56

News stories about Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Applied Industrial Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) opened at 63.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business earned $679.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.30 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 139.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $242,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $564,867. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

