Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company earned $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $242,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,739. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $199,536.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,673.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $564,867. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,415,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,721,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,226,000 after buying an additional 200,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 160,950 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,162,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) traded down 1.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 65,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

