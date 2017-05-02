Cowen and Company Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Friday, April 14th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 146.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02.

In other news, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $8,984,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,574 shares in the company, valued at $57,189,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

