Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.31

News coverage about Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Investment Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Friday. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) opened at 6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Apollo Investment Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Apollo Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Apollo Investment Corp.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

