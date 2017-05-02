ANSYS (ANSS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.39

News headlines about ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ANSYS earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) opened at 110.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $81.41 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company earned $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC lowered ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, VP Robert Andrew Kocis sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $131,109.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,215.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $319,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

