Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) opened at 11.87 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,090.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

