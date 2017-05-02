Teachers Advisors LLC Has $19.059 Million Position in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Anixter International worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,109,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Anixter International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,996,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 152,210 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.99. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post $5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. Imperial Capital downgraded Anixter International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Anixter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Grubbs sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $1,493,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Standish sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $75,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,862 shares of company stock worth $4,217,818 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS).

