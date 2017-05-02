Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angang Steel Company Ltd (NASDAQ:ANGGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Angang Steel Company Limited is engaged in the production, processing, wholesale, and retail of steel and related products. The company also involves in ferrous metal smelting, and steel pressing and processing activities. It offers steel products, such as hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, colour coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, microalloyed steel plates, stripe products, and heavy section and seamless steel pipes. These products are used in industries, including automobile, construction, ship-building, home electrical appliances, and railway construction, as well as in the manufacture of pipelines. The company’s activities also comprise technology consultation and service for metallurgical equipments; and import and export of products. Angang Steel Company Limited is based in Anshan City, China. “

Shares of Angang Steel Company (NASDAQ:ANGGY) opened at 26.345 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Angang Steel Company has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Angang Steel Company Ltd (ANGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/angang-steel-company-ltd-anggy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About Angang Steel Company

Angang Steel Company Limited is steel producers. The Company’s main products include hot-rolled steel sheet products, cold-rolled steel sheet products, medium and heavy sheets and other steel products. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angang Steel Company (ANGGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Company Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel Company Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.