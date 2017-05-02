Analysts Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.51 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 79.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. DexCom has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $96.38. The firm’s market cap is $6.75 billion.

In other news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $2,491,565.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,509.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $241,131.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,353 shares of company stock worth $9,280,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,808,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,480,000 after buying an additional 403,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,128,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,889,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,797,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,406,000 after buying an additional 1,138,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,021,000 after buying an additional 1,779,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,469,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,428,000 after buying an additional 811,062 shares during the last quarter.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

