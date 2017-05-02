Analysts Expect Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Telecom Argentina SA’s earnings. Telecom Argentina SA posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telecom Argentina SA.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) traded up 0.40% on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 43,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.30.

WARNING: “Analysts Expect Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/analysts-expect-telecom-argentina-sa-teo-will-announce-earnings-of-0-34-per-share.html.

About Telecom Argentina SA

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.