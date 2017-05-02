Analysts Expect Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Neos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neos Therapeutics.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,013.17% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The business earned $3.50 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 46,808 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $156.79 million. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

